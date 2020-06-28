‘Netherlands national died of cardiac arrest’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after a 48-year-old woman, a Netherlands national, was found dead in her apartment in the city, the Museum police concluded that the death was due to cardiac arrest. She was found in her bedroom in the apartment at Vazhuthacaud. According to police, an autopsy conducted in the Medical College Hospital revealed that Sarojini Gepken was suffering from coronary artery disease. The deceased, who hailed from Amsterdam, was residing in the city for past 11 years.

The police are awaiting response from the Netherlands Embassy in New Delhi to take a call on her final rites. “The autopsy revealed that there is no mystery in her death. She was a heart patient. So we are going ahead with further proceedings,” said an official of Museum police station. Sarojini was found dead in her bedroom at 10.30 am on Friday.