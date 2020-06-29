STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family evicted from house on Covid doubts rescued

Health Minister K K Shailaja and Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan have sought a report from the District Collector Navjot Khosa on the matter.

A hospital staff member busy at a Help Desk for covid 19 patients. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

A hospital staff member busy at a Help Desk for covid 19 patients. (Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Childline and the Fort police came to the rescue of a father and his two sons who were forced to take shelter on the verandah of a school and at a shopping complex in the city after they were ousted from a rented house. The house owner falsely cited that one child was Covid-19 positive. The hapless family has now been shifted to a children’s home at Poojapura.

Raja, a native of Kollam, and his sons -- Moses, a Class X student, and Joshua, a Class VIII student -- came to Thiruvananthapuram three months ago in search of a job. His wife died eight years ago. So he rented a home at Valiyathura.

Last month, one of his sons suffered a fever. This caused panic among the residents who suspected him to be COVID-infected. Soon, the house owner evicted them. Since then, the trio has been taking shelter in front of shops and the Fort High School. Raja, jobless, was unable to rent another house.

