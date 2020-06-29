STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More wards in corporation to be containment zones: Kadakampally

Strict curbs to be imposed, surveillance to be intensified to prevent community spread

Published: 29th June 2020 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

Kadakampally Surendran

Kadakampally Surendran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More wards in the city corporation limits will be declared as containment zones, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said here on Sunday. He was addressing media persons after reviewing the Covid-19 status quo for the city.

“There is no need for a complete lockdown in the city for the time being. The number of infected persons in the district is less. However, strict restrictions will be imposed to prevent a situation of community spread. In addition, surveillance will also be intensified,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, the route map of a VSSC employee hailing from Thrikkannapuram was released. The person, among family of three, tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. The route map also shows numerous other places visited by the person within the capital district.

Kadakampally termed the person’s route map as ‘complicated and a serious matter of concern’.  “The same goes with every case detected recently in the capital in which the source of infection is unknown,” the minister said.  “There are facilities to pay electricity bills online. But the VSSC employee had ventured out for the bill payment and even attended other functions,” he said.

India better placed than many nations in Covid fight: PM

