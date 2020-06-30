Govt team evaluates health of animals in zoo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After wild cats of Bronx Zoo in the US tested positive for coronavirus, top officials of the Animal Husbandry team inspected the current state of animals at the Thiruvananthapuram Zoo. As the Museum and Zoo campus will be out of bounds to the public, the authorities have initiated maintenance works.

After the US zoo confirmed a few of its tigers and lions contracting the infection, the state government decided to close down the zoo on a long-term basis. Thiruvananthapuram Zoo is the first zoo in the country to close its operations since March 13. The government had appointed a monitoring committee to take stock of the situation on the Zoo campus following Covid-19. Accordingly, the three top officials of the animal husbandry department visited the campus on Sunday.