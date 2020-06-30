KU alumni group holds meet in online mode

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University of Kerala Alumni Association (UKAA) conducted an alumni meet on Monday which was attended by majority of the participants in online mode. Vice Chancellor V P Mahadevan Pillai inaugurated the meeting which discussed in detail the future projects to be undertaken.IT expert Kris Gopalakrishnan, former Vice Chancellor B Ekbal, SCMS director Radha Thevannoor and State Institute of Encyclopaedic Publications Director A R Rajan were among those who attended.