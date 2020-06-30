STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Nokkukooli’ pulls chain of toy train at tourist village

The Rs 9-crore tourism project, stopped following the Covid-19 outbreak, had resumed recently.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the LDF Government has abolished ‘nokkukooli’, the practice reared its head at the Veli Tourist Village on Monday, halting work on  the narrow-gauge miniature toy train project. Work came to a standstill after headload workers demanded Rs 65,000 for unloading the miniature train from a truck. Officials said the issue was sorted out by evening, and the train is expected to be unloaded on Tuesday.

The Rs 9-crore tourism project, stopped following the Covid-19 outbreak, had resumed recently. But trouble started as the miniature train worth Rs 1.15 crore arrived at the Veli Tourist Village. Around 200 headload workers belonging to seven trade unions in the locality arrived on the scene and demanded ‘nokkukooli’ -- the illegal practice of demanding money even when no manual labour is required. When the authorities refused to pay the amount, the headload workers staged a protest and took the issue up with the labour department. 

An official associated with the project said that it is impossible to unload the train manually. “The train can be unloaded only using a crane. Weighing around 8 to 9 tonnes, the train is very expensive and delicate and should be handled carefully. We cannot involve them in unloading it,” the official said. 

Satheesh S, AITUC convenor of Madhavapuram unit in Veli, said they demanded the rate as per the rate fixed by the labour department. “Labourers belonging to different unions stood together today. They didn’t allow us to unload the train and refused to pay us money. We took it up with the labour department. Even when a crane is used, people normally hire us for attaching the hook,” said Satheesh. 

District labour officer Rajeev B S said the labourers have no right to demand money. “We have issued an order permitting to unload the miniature train without the involvement of headload workers. If required, the officials can seek the intervention of police. Many headload workers didn’t have proper registration,” Rajeev said. Later, the Valiyathura Police arrived at the tourist village and sorted out the issue.
 

