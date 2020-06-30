STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Supermarket closed down

The corporation on Monday temporarily shut down the supermarket at Pothys textiles and superstores for violating lockdown curbs. 

Published: 30th June 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation on Monday temporarily shut down the supermarket at Pothys textiles and superstores for violating lockdown curbs. “Shops and markets at Chalai and Palayam were given specific instructions about opening. Supermarkets can function only on specific days. However, Pothys opened on Sunday, apparently because of a misunderstanding. The corporation asked them to down shutters,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.  The shop will be open on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to get plasma bank to help Covid-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal
Kerala's capital example: If only all government schools could be like this
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp