Supermarket closed down

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The corporation on Monday temporarily shut down the supermarket at Pothys textiles and superstores for violating lockdown curbs. “Shops and markets at Chalai and Palayam were given specific instructions about opening. Supermarkets can function only on specific days. However, Pothys opened on Sunday, apparently because of a misunderstanding. The corporation asked them to down shutters,” said Mayor K Sreekumar. The shop will be open on Tuesday.