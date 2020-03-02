Legal hurdles stall construction of Kazhakoottam elevated highway

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the construction of the much-touted elevated highway from Technopark phase - III to Kazhakoottam junction is progressing at a fast pace, the work at Kazhakoottam junction has been stalled due to legal hurdles.

Construction work from Kazhakoottam junction to CSI Mission hospital was brought to a halt after traders secured a stay order against land acquisition for the project, demanding rehabilitation and compensation. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not been able to resume the work even after 30 days.

As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR) 2013, the small scale traders are entitled to a one-time settlement of Rs 50,000.

According to traders, the revenue department has not taken any steps for rehabilitation.

“As many as 300 traders will be affected and the government still remains silent. We can’t set up a new shop with a compensation of Rs 50,000. Hence, we demand more compensation or rehabilitation to a vicinity suitable for business,” said Chandrasekaran, a trader. The landowners along the stretch have been given compensation, while the traders who run rented shops are bearing the brunt.

Meanwhile, P Pradeep, project director, NHAI told TNIE that the traders have secured a stay order against the land acquisition for constructing a service road. “Of course, the legal hurdles slowed down the work. But the work has not been stalled anywhere. The work is going on wherever there are no issues. We are working hard to complete the elevated highway by the first quarter next year and hope the hurdles will be cleared soon,” he said.

The 2.7-km flyover under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme is a key infrastructure project with an estimated budget of Rs195 crore. According to officials in charge, once completed, it will be the longest elevated highway in the state.