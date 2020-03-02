Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Legal hurdles stall construction of Kazhakoottam elevated highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not been able to resume the work even after 30 days.

Published: 02nd March 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Workers engaged in construction of elevated highway at Kazhakkoottam|FILE PIC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the construction of the much-touted elevated highway from Technopark phase - III to Kazhakoottam junction is progressing at a fast pace, the work at Kazhakoottam junction has been stalled due to legal hurdles.

Construction work from Kazhakoottam junction to CSI Mission hospital was brought to a halt after traders secured a stay order against land acquisition for the project, demanding rehabilitation and compensation. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has not been able to resume the work even after 30 days.

As per the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARR) 2013, the small scale traders are entitled to a one-time settlement of Rs 50,000.
According to traders, the revenue department has not taken any steps for rehabilitation.

“As many as 300 traders will be affected and the government still remains silent. We can’t set up a new shop with a compensation of Rs 50,000. Hence, we demand more compensation or rehabilitation to a vicinity suitable for business,” said Chandrasekaran, a trader. The landowners along the stretch have been given compensation, while the traders who run rented shops are bearing the brunt.

Meanwhile, P Pradeep, project director, NHAI told TNIE that the traders have secured a stay order against the land acquisition for constructing a service road. “Of course, the legal hurdles slowed down the work. But the work has not been stalled anywhere. The work is going on wherever there are no issues. We are working hard to complete the elevated highway by the first quarter next year and hope the hurdles will be cleared soon,” he said.  

The  2.7-km flyover under the Bharatmala Pariyojana scheme is a key infrastructure project with an estimated budget of Rs195 crore. According to officials in charge, once completed, it will be the longest elevated highway in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kazhakoottam highway
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp