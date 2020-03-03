Residents, commuters not so comfortable at comfort stations

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite being the largest municipal corporation in the state, unhygienic and inadequate public comfort stations in the city continue to pose inconveniences to people. Leaking pipes and damaged doors are a common sight at the existing comfort stations across the city.

A few e-toilets installed in various parts of the city have either become non-functional or have only a few takers due to technical glitches. “The issue has been raised several times with the authorities but no action has been taken. E-toilets installed in different parts of the city have not been able to solve the problem of inadequate comfort stations as people are unaware of its mechanism,” said Jiji R V who works in a private organisation.

Currently, there are only 20 public comfort stations in the city where only a few have been renovated and maintained. The pathetic condition of the toilets at comfort stations was earlier brought to the attention of V K Prasanth, MLA. Following the complaints, the public comfort station at Thampanoor was renovated. But the rest at Palayam, General Hospital and Vanchiyoor are still in a state of neglect. Women highlighted that they feel unsafe while using public toilets. “It is a shame that the city lacks proper toilet facilities and hygiene. As a result, women are reluctant to use these comfort stations, leading to health issues,” said Anjali Nair, an IT professional.

According to J Moses, general secretary of the Federation of Residents’ Association Trivandrum (FRAT), the association had taken up the issue several times in the past with the corporation and the district health authorities. “If the number of public comfort stations is not increased, we will protest soon,” said Moses.

“All the existing public comfort stations in the city will be renovated and facilities will be upgraded soon. More public comfort stations will come up in the city soon by the corporation and we have already started identifying places to construct the same,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.