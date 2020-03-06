MG Road-East Fort a killer corridor

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The unending chaos on MG Road-East Fort stretch, infamous for pedestrian deaths and accidents, continues to haunt thousands of road users in the capital. According to a survey, the average pedestrian footfall at East Fort is 10,000-15,000 on a normal day. Lack of infrastructure to facilitate pedestrians is putting lives at risk on a daily basis. As per the statistics, around 40 people lost their lives and 140 others were severely injured in various road accidents on the MG Road-East Fort stretch between 2016 and 2018.

Listed as one of the high-risk areas in the capital city, the authorities are yet to take any solid measures to make effective interventions to ensure the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Around 800 buses ply via East Fort everyday. “The KSRTC has a terminal which has enough space for passengers. Now they use the road for the same purpose which affects traffic flow and puts lives at risk,” said Shaheem S, head of Traffic and Transportation Division of NATPAC (National Transportation Planning & Research Centre). He said encroachments on the footpaths should be removed and the bus bays shifted from the road to ensure a free flow of traffic. “Once the skywalk is constructed, authorities should ensure that pedestrians strictly use the same. Also, the proposed subway should be shut after night to avoid anti-social activities,” said Shaheem.

Skywalk

Almost eight months have gone by since the foundation stone of the Rs 2.75-crore skywalk/foot overbridge, the ambitious project of the city corporation, was laid, but the project hasn’t taken off. Director of Sun Infrastructure Ltd Naseeb S said the project didn’t take off owing to various technical hurdles. The Archaeology Department had raised an objection against the project due to its proximity to the Fort Wall.

“We got the NOC from the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) and Archaeology Department recently. Piling work had begun but is on hold until the completion of pongala. The work will be completed in six months,” said Naseeb. The project is expected to solve the chaotic situation at East Fort.

Subway

In order to enable a safe and convenient crossing for pedestrians and commuters at East Fort, the city corporation has proposed a Rs 55-crore subway under the Smart City Mission. An official with the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) said that the project has received administrative sanction. “Currently, we have given the proposal to the College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, for the structural vetting of the subway which is necessary to receive a technical sanction. They will complete the vetting process in two weeks. Once we receive the sanction, we will invite proposals from bidders. The plan is to complete the project within 18 months,” said the official.

A busy stretch

Average pedestrian footfall at East Fort 10,000-15,000

No of buses plying via East Fort 800 (both KSRTC and private)

1500 Autorickshaws

400Four-wheelers

200Other private vehicles

2500Two-wheelers