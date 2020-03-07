Towards a women-friendly Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Social Justice Department have always been a step ahead in implementing various projects for the welfare and safety of women in the city. From she-taxis to ‘Ente Koodu’, night shelters for women travellers, more women-friendly facilities are being introduced in the city. On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, T’Puram Express takes a look at the provisions that made the city a better place for women.

One-Day Home

The capital will soon have a one-day home for women and children. The home has been set up on the eighth floor of the Thampanoor bus terminal. Introduced by the Women and Child Development Department along with the corporation, the centre will be inaugurated by Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday. The facility comprises six cubicles and a dormitory which can house 25 people. Fully-air conditioned and at a nominal charge, it has a dressing room, toilets and drinking water facility.

While prior booking isn’t required, women have to specify their reason for their visit to the city before admission. In case of emergencies, she can stay for a maximum of three days. Complaints can be filed at the email directorate.wcd@kerala.gov.in or on the landline number 04712346508.

Ente Koodu

The ‘Ente Koodu’ project by the Social Justice Department has been catering to women and children below 12 years who arrive in the city for various purposes. The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. Started a year ago, the facility located on the eighth floor of the KSRTC terminal station complex at Thampanoor has been offering a wide range of facilities for women. The 50-bed facility is fully-air conditioned with a kitchen and a washing machine facility. Food is provided by the ‘Food for Freedom’ run by the Prison Department on the ground floor of the KSRTC stand.

Since its launch, the facility has helped more than 3,000 woman travellers so far. “With facilities such as Ente Koodu, we can travel late night without being stranded. The facility is also safe as CCTV cameras have been installed and security guards appointed,” said Salitha S, a student. “We are planning to open more similar facilities as this has been a success,” said a member of the Social Justice Department and a staff with ‘Ente Koodu’.

She - Lodge

As part of providing safe accommodation for women, the corporation had launched ‘She - Lodge’ in three locations in the city - Kazhakoottam, Attukal and Sreekanteswaram. These facilities are aimed at providing cost-effective stay for women and children. The total cost of the project is Rs 2 crore. More than 100 women have already used the She - Lodge facility at Sreekanteswaram. The rent has been fixed at Rs 250 per day. The facility can be booked through the Kudumbashree Mission website. “She - Lodge has been a boon to many woman travellers who arrive for interviews or short visits. Last year, the facility was used to accommodate women who arrived from across the state for Attukal Pongala. This year too, the facility will be used for accommodating the devotees,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor.

She - corridor

The city corporation is planning to set up a ‘She - Corridor’ comprising women-friendly features between the Government Women’s College Junction and Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School in Vazhuthacaud. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and will be opened by April. The objective of the initiative is to highlight the safety and security of women in public places. The corridor would have seating facilities for women on both sides of roads and the stretch will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. FM radio, She-toilets and napkin-vending machines will be some of the features. “Through this project, we are planning to turn the capital city into a women-friendly one giving more priority to the safety of women. It assumes more significance in the backdrop of the reports about the increasing number of atrocities against women,” said the Deputy Mayor.

She - toilets

Offering comfort to the women and girls in the city, more than 23 She - Toilets were launched in the city by Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC). Yet, the KSWDC officials have admitted that the toilets are yet to become popular as several find it difficult to operate the same.

Women-friendly hi-tech bus shelter at Kazhakoottam

With the first-ever women-friendly hi-tech bus shelter at Kazhakoottam, women can not only access free WiFi, FM radio but also dispose of sanitary napkins and feed their infants in a feeding area set up at the bus stop. The bus shelter also has CCTV cameras. The hi-tech bus shelter was constructed by the corporation after demolishing an old bus shelter at Kazhakoottam.

As we celebrate another Women’s Day, T’Puram Express looks at the slew of initiatives introduced for women in the city. Ranging from She - Taxis to She - Lodges and upcoming projects such as the She - Corridor, the city is set to carve a safer place for women