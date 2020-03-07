Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Towards a women-friendly Capital

T’Puram Express looks at the slew of initiatives introduced for women in the city.

Published: 07th March 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram corporation and Social Justice Department have always been a step ahead in implementing various projects for the welfare and safety of women in the city. From she-taxis to ‘Ente Koodu’, night shelters for women travellers, more women-friendly facilities are being introduced in the city. On the occasion of the International Women’s Day, T’Puram Express takes a look at the provisions that made the city a better place for women. 

One-Day Home
The capital will soon have a one-day home for women and children. The home has been set up on the eighth floor of the Thampanoor bus terminal. Introduced by the Women and Child Development Department along with the corporation, the centre will be inaugurated by Minister K K Shailaja on Saturday. The facility comprises six cubicles and a dormitory which can house 25 people. Fully-air conditioned and at a nominal charge, it has a dressing room, toilets and drinking water facility.
While prior booking isn’t required, women have to specify their reason for their visit to the city before admission. In case of emergencies, she can stay for a maximum of three days. Complaints can be filed at the email directorate.wcd@kerala.gov.in or on the landline number 04712346508.

Ente Koodu
The ‘Ente Koodu’ project by the Social Justice Department has been catering to women and children below 12 years who arrive in the city for various purposes. The project was completed at an estimated cost of Rs 25 lakh. Started a year ago, the facility located on the eighth floor of the KSRTC terminal station complex at Thampanoor has been offering a wide range of facilities for women. The 50-bed facility is fully-air conditioned with a kitchen and a washing machine facility. Food is provided by the ‘Food for Freedom’ run by the Prison Department on the ground floor of the KSRTC stand.

 Since its launch, the facility has helped more than 3,000 woman travellers so far.  “With facilities such as Ente Koodu, we can travel late night without being stranded. The facility is also safe as CCTV cameras have been installed and security guards appointed,” said Salitha S, a student.  “We are planning to open more similar facilities as this has been a success,” said a member of the Social Justice Department and a staff with ‘Ente Koodu’.

She - Lodge
As part of providing safe accommodation for women, the corporation had launched ‘She - Lodge’ in three locations in the city - Kazhakoottam, Attukal and Sreekanteswaram. These facilities are aimed at providing cost-effective stay for women and children. The total cost of the project is Rs 2 crore. More than 100 women have already used the She - Lodge facility at Sreekanteswaram. The rent has been fixed at Rs 250 per day. The facility can be booked through the Kudumbashree Mission website. “She - Lodge has been a boon to many woman travellers who arrive for interviews or short visits. Last year, the facility was used to accommodate women who arrived from across the state for Attukal Pongala. This year too, the facility will be used for accommodating the devotees,” said Rakhi Ravikumar, Deputy Mayor. 

She - corridor
The city corporation is planning to set up a ‘She - Corridor’ comprising women-friendly features between the Government Women’s College Junction and Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School in Vazhuthacaud. The project is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore and will be opened by April. The objective of the initiative is to highlight the safety and security of women in public places. The corridor would have seating facilities for women on both sides of roads and the stretch will be under the surveillance of CCTV cameras. FM radio, She-toilets and napkin-vending machines will be some of the features.  “Through this project, we are planning to turn the capital city into a women-friendly one giving more priority to the safety of women. It assumes more significance in the backdrop of the reports about the increasing number of atrocities against women,” said the Deputy Mayor.

She - toilets 
Offering comfort to the women and girls in the city, more than 23 She - Toilets were launched in the city by Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC). Yet, the KSWDC officials have admitted that the toilets are yet to become popular as several find it difficult to operate the same. 

Women-friendly hi-tech bus shelter at Kazhakoottam
With the first-ever women-friendly hi-tech bus shelter at Kazhakoottam, women can not only access free WiFi, FM radio but also dispose of sanitary napkins and feed their infants in a feeding area set up at the bus stop. The bus shelter also has CCTV cameras. The hi-tech bus shelter was constructed by the corporation after demolishing an old bus shelter at Kazhakoottam. 

As we celebrate another Women’s Day, T’Puram Express looks at the slew of initiatives introduced for women in the city. Ranging from She - Taxis to She - Lodges and upcoming projects such as the She - Corridor, the city is set to carve a safer place for women

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
K Anbazhagan was one of the founding members of the DMK and a close confidant of M Karunanidhi. He was a Lok Sabha member, Rajya Sabha member, MLA, Minister and DMK's general secretary for over 40 years. (Photo | EPS)
Professor, writer, orator: Here are some rare pictures of staunch Dravidian K Anbazhagan
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp