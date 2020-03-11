Coronavirus: Public transportation a major concern

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With more coronavirus cases being reported in the state, public transportation poses a higher risk of safety for daily commuters. According to health experts, public spaces have the potential to increase the transmission of COVID-19.

In the wake of rising concerns, the Environment and Housekeeping Management Directorate of Railway Board has issued instructions -- coaches, handrails, door handles, and latches are to be cleaned frequently.

Ajay Kumar S, a daily commuter, said that the situation was alarming. “I depend on passenger trains and KSRTC buses for my daily commute. Coronavirus cases seem to increase in the state and it is scary to travel in jam-packed buses.

I’m unable to drive as I underwent surgery recently. I have no option but to depend on public transportation,” he says. According to him, unnecessary journeys must be avoided and of the frequency of buses and trains must be increased to reduce the rush during peak hours.

The average commuter footfall at Thampanoor (which houses the inter-state bus terminal and the railway station) is over a lakh.

“All major stations are airing announcements on coronavirus and the precautions to be taken but the same is not followed at smaller stations,” Liyons J, secretary of Friends on Rails.According to officials, necessary arrangements have been taken to quarantine passengers with symptoms at Railway hospitals. “This is a mass transport system and we are doing our best to keep things under our control. Our frontline staff have been instructed to take all precautionary measures to ensure self-protection. All suspicious passengers will be quarantined.

Arrangements have been made with the help of state health authorities. We have also given directions to the housekeeping staff to step up hygiene. Frequent cleaning would be undertaken,” said an official with the Southern Railways. The Southern Railways authorities have tied up with the state health authorities and have set up help desks at all major stations. “Scarcity of masks is an issue and we have made arrangements to procure masks from other centres,” the official added.

The railway authorities have also suspended the biometric attendance system as a precaution. However, the authorities are yet to implement it here. Division secretary of Dakshina Railway Karmik Sangh V P Biju said that though the Centre has ordered the suspension of biometric attendance, the railway authorities await official orders from the board.“Hundreds of staff including the loco pilots have to undergo breath analyser tests before work,” said Biju. Meanwhile, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has issued an order directing all their staff to strictly obey the advisories of the health department. “The usage of biometric punching has been suspended. We have directed our staff, especially conductors and drivers, to wear gloves and masks,” said an official.