Veli tourist village to get solar boat by Onam

The Veli tourist village

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-of-its-kind 40-seater solar-powered passenger boat will be added to the existing fleet to woo more tourists to Veli Tourist Village - a popular tourism destination in the state capital. The Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) is planning to launch the operations of the energy-efficient and environment-friendly boat before Onam. 

The tourism authorities had roped in Cochin University of Science and Technology(Cusat) to design the boat complying with all the specification mooted by the Directorate of Port, Kerala. Currently, there are eight boats at the Veli Tourist Village, which includes two speed boats, three kattamarans and three safari boats. An official of the tourism department said Cusat has finalised the design of the boat.

“The port department will not give the clearance unless all specifications are met. The vessel has to pass through the Akkulam Bridge. The reduced height of the bridge is a concern and hence the design of the vessel is the key,” said an tourism department official.  The solar boat is expected to cost around `80 lakh.  The official said the administrative sanction for the project was granted long back but technical issues delayed the procurement of the solar boat.   Cusat has invited tenders for implementing the project.

“We had to float the tender for a second time as there was only one participant. Now two bidders have come forward and we will be giving the work order within two weeks. Post the Thekkady tragedy, the safety aspects of the boat have been given top priority. The solar boat has been manufactured by expert naval architects of CUSAT,” said an official.

During weekends, on average, the boat club generates around  Rs 50,000 per day from boat rides. “Now because of COVID-19 scare, the business is dull.  We spend around `16,000 for fuel on an average. Solar boats would be energy efficient and we would be able to save money. Also, more people would be able to enjoy boat rides as the seating capacity is more,” said the official.

