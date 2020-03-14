Thanks to coronavirus, eateries, food apps hit

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

Restaurants and hotels in the city wear a deserted look post-COVID-19 confirmation in the state. Unlike popular perception, online food delivery apps have also seen a dip in sales.

“We’re operating as per the safety guidelines issued by the government. Regardless, even our online food deliveries have taken a hit. Understandably, people want to keep away from public spaces. Also, they wouldn’t want a stranger who could have been to several places delivering food to their homes either,” said G Sudheish Kumar, patron of the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA).

Meanwhile delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have issued instructions to the delivery staff. “The delivery partners are continually being trained in the best practices of respiratory hygiene, proper method and frequency of washing hands along with the identification of associated symptoms. Should a delivery partner notice any associated symptoms, they have been asked to immediately reach out to us and consult a medical professional. We are providing them with free medical consultation through our partners in such cases.

We are also in touch with our restaurant partners to ensure they are aware of the best hygiene practices while handling and packaging food items,” read the official handout of Swiggy. Swiggy has also asked customers to request the delivery partner to leave the food package at the door in case of online payment. Tea stalls and makeshift eateries are affected too. “The city has become less crowded and the night crowd is almost non-existent after COVID-19 confirmation. Food is kept covered and we use gloves and masks. But, fear has restrained people from eating out now,” said Devaki, a tea shop owner.