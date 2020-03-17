I Do in the times of virus: Couples and wedding industry face the brunt

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For a state known for lavish marriage ceremonies irrespective of religion, several such events are either being postponed or cancelled resulting in tremendous losses to the wedding industry. The COVID-19 threat has put brides, grooms and their parents in a tight spot. While reception parties lined up at auditoriums are being postponed, the travel ban has resulted in several destination weddings getting cancelled.

There are 250 wedding auditoriums in the district. According to the All Kerala Auditorium Association, each auditorium gets an average of five to seven wedding or reception bookings every month. In Thiruvananthapuram, around 1,500 to 1,700 marriages and receptions to be held at auditoriums have either been postponed or cancelled to avoid mass gatherings.

Sooraj and his fiancee, who spent seven months planning their wedding after their engagement last year, have cancelled their ceremony on March 22.

“I have invited around 1,000 guests for the wedding, including friends, family and colleagues. And many of my friends who are in far-flung places were expected to take part. Unfortunately, their travel plans have been cancelled because of the current situation. It was more like a get-together for us as we are about to meet after several years,” says Sooraj.

Many parents have risen to the occasion by cancelling the wedding functions of their children. “We have been preparing for this day for the past six months. It’s the first wedding in my family and we had invited 1,600 guests for the wedding reception. However, well-being is more important and it is high time we took sensible decisions. I have requested a refund from the auditorium management,” says Shibu Kumar I S.

Shankaran Nair, another parent, has decided to go ahead with the wedding but has called off all related functions. “We have decided to conduct the marriage ceremony comprising only close relatives at the bride’s home,” said Shankaran Nair.

An office-bearer of All Kerala Auditorium Association, Thiruvananthapuram, R Biju Raj, said that cancellation of receptions and parties is rampant. “The wedding industry is the worst hit as it is facing huge financial losses. Almost all bookings have been cancelled or the parties have requested for postponement,” said Biju. He said that health wings of the local bodies are issuing notices against the conduct of marriages at the auditoriums.

An official with Al Saj International Convention Centre said around 10 upcoming major events including wedding ceremonies and reception parties have been cancelled in the wake of COVID-19 scare. “But we have decided to extend full support to our customers by postponing the events to convenient dates in the future when the situation improves,” said the official.

Proprietor of RDR Convention Centre Rarith R R said that four marriage bookings have been cancelled. “We will be giving our customers the option to postpone the wedding dates,” he said.