STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now, coaching centres and routine training programmes to go online

Rakesh Rajeev, director and franchisee of TIME entrance coaching centre, said they are planning to start the online tutorials from March 24.

Published: 17th March 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the looming threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak  persists, coaching classes for various competitive examinations and routine training programmes will now be held online in a bid to check transmission of the deadly virus. Already several coaching centres are providing tutorials online to ensure disruption-free learning sessions to aspirants.

With various entrance and competitive examinations, including NEET scheduled for April-May, several coaching centres have developed online module for all the courses. They will also make arrangements for video streaming for students.  

Rakesh Rajeev, director and franchisee of TIME entrance coaching centre, said they are planning to start the online tutorials from March 24.

“We have developed the online module. It will be rolled out not only in Kerala, but across the country. We will upload it on March 24. So the students can learn through video streaming and it will be quite helpful. The offline classes have been suspended till March 31,” he said.

Likewise, the general education department’s upcoming annual IT training for  primary school teachers will be held  online due to the disease outbreak. Over  81,000 are expected to attend Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, has devised a programme to provide training to the teachers in three batches at over 1,000 centres, with each centre having around 25 teachers and two trainers.

The special IT training has been arranged with the inclusion of necessary support files, video tutorials and other resources.Teachers will be able to participate in the training programme either through self-learning using the available resources or through group study. Necessary support systems such as videoconferencing with a mentor for a fixed number of schools, social media and help desk for clearing doubts and monitoring has also been set-up.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A mall that has been locked down as part of coronavirus curbs in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)
COVID-19: India proposes extensive social distancing measures
The Supreme Court of India (File photo | PTI)
First Army, now Navy: SC nods yes to permanent commission for women 
Youngsters travelling in a train wear face masks as part of precautionary measures due to the coronavirus scare. A scene from Kozhikode railway station on Monday | Manu R Mavelil
65 lakh people vulnerable to coronavirus in Kerala, says IMA
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
Moody's lowers India's GDP growth forecast to 5.3% in 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This is how India's temples are handling coronavirus
India set to be locked down? Government proposes extensive social distancing measures
Gallery
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
Ever since the coronavirus first emerged in December 2019 in China, over 1,30,000 cases have been reported globally. Around 116 countries have been affected by the fatal contagious disease and over 4,900 lives have been lost. Many famous people around the
Politicians to movie stars: Here's the list of famous people who have contracted coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp