Now, coaching centres and routine training programmes to go online

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the looming threat posed by the COVID-19 outbreak persists, coaching classes for various competitive examinations and routine training programmes will now be held online in a bid to check transmission of the deadly virus. Already several coaching centres are providing tutorials online to ensure disruption-free learning sessions to aspirants.

With various entrance and competitive examinations, including NEET scheduled for April-May, several coaching centres have developed online module for all the courses. They will also make arrangements for video streaming for students.

Rakesh Rajeev, director and franchisee of TIME entrance coaching centre, said they are planning to start the online tutorials from March 24.

“We have developed the online module. It will be rolled out not only in Kerala, but across the country. We will upload it on March 24. So the students can learn through video streaming and it will be quite helpful. The offline classes have been suspended till March 31,” he said.

Likewise, the general education department’s upcoming annual IT training for primary school teachers will be held online due to the disease outbreak. Over 81,000 are expected to attend Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education, has devised a programme to provide training to the teachers in three batches at over 1,000 centres, with each centre having around 25 teachers and two trainers.

The special IT training has been arranged with the inclusion of necessary support files, video tutorials and other resources.Teachers will be able to participate in the training programme either through self-learning using the available resources or through group study. Necessary support systems such as videoconferencing with a mentor for a fixed number of schools, social media and help desk for clearing doubts and monitoring has also been set-up.