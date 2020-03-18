Attingal Govt College distributes free sanitisers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Covid-19 scare looming large over the state, institutions are joining ‘Break the Chain’ campaign, which aims at preventing community spread of the virus, launched by the state government. Now, Government College, Attingal ,has come forward to take part in the fight by manufacturing hand sanitisers and distributing it for free to create awareness among the public and students on the importance of hand hygiene.

The students and teachers of the college distributed hand sanitisers to the students who came to write exams in the nearby government school. College Principal V Manikantan Nair led the campaign. The institution has also launched a public campaign in the locality to build awareness on the importance of self-protection and hand hygiene among autorickshaw drivers, traders and the common public. The college authorities launched the campaign in the wake of the shortage of hand sanitisers in the Attingal region. The sanitiser was made by the teachers of the chemistry department of the college.