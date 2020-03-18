Behera instructs officers to help stranded foreigners

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State police chief Loknath Behera has instructed the law enforcement officers to assist foreign nationals who are stranded after failing to find places to stay due to the Covid-19 scare. Reports have emerged of foreigners being turned away by accommodations forcing them to sleep in the open. The directive has come in the wake of such events. Police officers have been asked to inform the Tourism Department if they come across stranded tourists and take necessary steps to ensure that they are accommodated.

Action on micro-financiers

The DGP also warned the micro financiers, who barge into the houses to collect the payments and thereby creating trouble for the public. He has instructed the Station House Officers to take action against the representatives of micro-financing companies, who storm the houses to recover payments.

Police to prepare sanitisers

The paucity of sanitisers in the market have prompted the police department to manufacture them. A directive in the regard was given by the DGP on Tuesday which ordered the Armed Police Battalion to prepare sanitisers for in-house use.

The police department had already prepared a batch of sanitisers with the help of experts and distributed them among its ranks. The shortage of sanitisers will also be addressed by purchasing it from Delhi, said the DGP.