Kerala cop removed from service for running away from coronavirus isolation ward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Kerala cop has been removed from service (name removed from rolls, but not dismissed yet), after he ran away from the isolation ward at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital and stayed at the Armed Reserve police camp for two days.

The cop, who hails from Amburi in Thiruvananthapuram, was kept in the isolation ward after it came to the Health Department's notice that he had been to Ranni very recently. Ranni was badly affected as a slew of COVID-19 cases were reported from there.

It has been learnt that the man was a primary contact and had interacted with persons who had tested positive for the virus.

However, the man did not complete the mandated 14 days of quarantine and instead fled the hospital. He later moved to the Armed Reserve Police Camp, where he had worked before, and stayed there for two days - on Monday and Tuesday- concealing the fact that he was supposed to be in isolation.

ALSO READ | Neighbours panic, but do not blame Ranni family for virus outbreak

The man had also gone to the police canteen, where dozens of people turn up daily. The police sources said they are concerned about the safety of other cops.

"We have started sanitizing the entire facility. The CCTV visuals have been collected to check whether he had personally interacted with anyone," said an officer.

The Armed Reserve Camp houses more than 1100 cops and the spread of infection among them could have serious consequences as they regularly interact with the public.

The cop was later whisked away by the Museum Police and handed over to the Health Department officials. Police sources said his test result is expected by Wednesday night.

"We will plan further action after getting his report," they said.



ALSO SEE: