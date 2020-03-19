STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Visually-challenged lottery vendors in Thiruvananthapuram can't unsee losses amid COVID-19 crisis

As people, who read out bus routes during Sheeja PS's travel, keep safe distances, she has to depend more on her senses for navigation.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:33 PM   |  A+A-

Sheeja PS with her 73-year-old mother K Shantha

Sheeja PS with her 73-year-old mother K Shantha. (Photo| EPS)

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sheeja PS, a visually challenged lottery seller in  Thiruvananthapuram, can sense that the world around her has changed ever since the state asked people to be cautious about the coronavirus infection. 

She used to get support from people around who read out bus routes during her travel from her home in Kallara to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College where she has been selling lottery for the past six years. 

As people avoided travel and kept a distance, Sheeja has to depend more on her senses for navigation. She manages to reach the city after a 35-km journey taking two buses but finds no takers for her lottery tickets. Even her regular customers are nowhere to be seen. She often returns home with a bundle of unsold tickets which are not giving any lucky prizes these days. 

When the going got tough, Sheeja stopped selling lotteries since March 14. Sheeja is not alone in facing the livelihood crisis. A majority of visually challenged lottery sellers have been hit hard by the Corona scare.

On the MCH compound alone, there are four visually challenged lottery sellers - Maniyan S, Bensilas, Bejoy and Ajayakumar. All of them travel from far-flung areas to sell lotteries and they help each other to sell out the stock by the evening. "People are generous towards us. Even if they do not want lotteries, they buy from us to help a visually-challenged," said Sheeja. 

The COVID-19 period has thrown up a new challenge to the 47-year-old history graduate who has come up against such odds throughout her life. "Now, there is nobody to buy our lotteries. It has also become riskier to travel as I am worried about getting infected," said Sheeja.

Kerala Federation of Blind has expressed concern over the situation of the visually challenged during the Covid-19 spread. "The visually challenged makes more contact for navigation. Many are forced to go out to make a living," said KFB secretary Sajeevan C. 

The coronavirus infection is the latest hurdle that disrupted the livelihood of Sheeja. Despite odds she had managed to complete her BA in History from Government College for Women in Thiruvananthapuram. But she could not get a permanent job even after several interview attempts.

She then started a telephone booth at the panchayat building of Karett which fetched  her a decent income for a decade. But mobile phone revolution put an end to her telephone booth and she was forced to sell lotteries to restart her life.

Sheeja lives with her 73-year-old mother K Shantha who is totally dependent on the former after a medical complication forced her to stop vegetable vending. Sheeja said that she shall overcome this period as well if it does not prolong.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram lottery vendors Blind lottery vendors Coronavirus COVID 19 lotter vendors
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Coronavirus Karnataka: Two patients recovered, one new case stems up
PM Modi orders 'janta curfew' for coronavirus, advises not to panic-buy essentials
Gallery
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, you might be getting more free time than usual with not much option available outdoor. Worry not, here is our guide to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video that offers some amazing Malayam movies that can keep you occupied. Have a look here.
House quarantined? Binge-watch these Malayalam movies on Amazon Prime to kill boredom during COVID-19 days
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp