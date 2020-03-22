STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical team at Trivandrum airport strengthened

The medical team at the international airport here has been strengthened.

Chennai Airport wears a deserted look after many domestic flights been cancelled after the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The medical team at the international airport here has been strengthened. A 35-member medical team with doctors and paramedical staff, that takes three shifts, works round-the-clock here to screen the passengers arriving in various flights.

All passengers are screened at the international airport.  The number of passengers screened here reached 1,401 on Saturday. They arrived in 11 international flights. Among the patients screened, 18 were directly moved to isolation wards. The flights were from UAE, Singapore, Oman, Qatar and Delhi. A few people were moved to the Corona care centre at Sameti in Anayara.

As many as 1,377 people were asked to quarantine themselves at home for 28 days. Each of them will be provided booklets and even an awareness class by the medical team before they are sent home with warnings not to use public transport. They also have to sign a self-declaration that they would follow these norms. Two specially assigned ambulances are on standby at the airport to move passengers showing any symptoms of infection while screening.

They are either shifted to General Hospital or Medical College hospital.  The screening here is jointly done by the state government and the Airports Authority of India. The taxi drivers operating in the airport were also given awareness classes. The airport is being completely disinfected at specific intervals with the help of Warehousing Corporation staff. 

