All vaccination programmes put on hold

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the state government has decided to put on hold all vaccination programmes until further notice. According to the health department, it has been decided to halt all vaccination sessions, including outreach immunisation sessions. At the same time, it has been decided to continue the birth dose vaccination for all hospital deliveries.

“The decision has been taken as per the directive of the Centre. In the wake of the pandemic threat, it has been directed that children below 10 should be confined to home as far as possible. Thus it was decided to put on hold the vaccination programmes,” said an officer of the health department.

At the same time, the directorate of health services said that a three-point directive has been issued in this regard and as per the same all vaccination sessions which are usually carried out at sub-centres, anganwadis and other places will be withheld until further orders. But in the wake of the same, field-level functionaries have been asked to keep a list of children who have been deprived of vaccination and ensure that it is done immediately after the restrictions are lifted.

According to the directorate, birth dose vaccinations like BCG (for tuberculosis), hepatitis B and polio vaccine for all hospital deliveries will continue as usual.