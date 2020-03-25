STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ban orders clamped in Capital

The decision taken as people were found moving about without following instructions

Published: 25th March 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Thiruvananthapuram district from Tuesday. The order was issued by Collector K Gopalakrishnan in the wake of Covid-19 containment efforts in the district. The district administration moved forward with strict decisions after a review meeting chaired by the collector as it was observed that people were moving out and about without following the instructions given by the administration.

It was also observed that some people who were supposed to be in quarantine did not follow the instructions given to them. Those in quarantine must strictly stay at home. Those who arrived in the district after March 10 should inform the district administration or legal action will be initiated against them. As per the order, more than five people should not assemble in a place. Public and private buses will not be operated. Shops selling milk, fruits and vegetables, medicines, food, bakery and caterers can operate from 7am to 5pm. In these areas, persons in the queue have to keep a distance of one metre from each other. The ban also applies to private establishments, factories, workshops and godowns.

Excluding the Secretariat, collectorate, local self-government bodies, police, fire and rescue, health department, civil supplies, water supply and electricity, all will fall under the prohibitory orders. All auctions involving more than five people, including fish auctions, must be cancelled. Operations of media, ATMs, telecommunication, postal services, petrol pump and waste disposal vehicles will not be disrupted.

STRINGENT MEASURES

Those who arrived in the district after March 10 should inform the district administration or legal action will be initiated against them.
More than five people should not assemble in a place.
Public meetings and celebrations should not be held.
Ambulances and vehicles carrying medicines and essentials will not be disrupted.
Shops selling milk, fruits and vegetables, medicines, food, bakery and caterers can operate from 7am to 5pm.

