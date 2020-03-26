Four policemen get good entry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four police officers, including a sub-inspector, were given good service entry for dispersing a violent mob that defied the prohibitory orders and gathered at Inchivila near Parassala on Tuesday night.

Sreelal Chandrasekharan, sub-inspector of Parassala station, civil police officer Gireesh Kumar S and Kerala Armed Police members Rejith and Noufal were awarded the entry for dispersing a group of people who reportedly were DYFI members. Sources said when the police tried to disperse the crowd, the DYFI members verbally abused the officers. As tension built up, the cops resorted to a mild lathicharge. Some of the DYFI members had harboured a grudge towards the sub-inspector for personal reasons.