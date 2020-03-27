STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Community kitchens to serve the needy

The city corporation has given temporary rehabilitation for around 136 destitutes who were living on the street near the railway station and bus station.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of suspected Covid-19 patients increasing day by day, the district administration with the help of local bodies is planning to set up community kitchens in identified areas to cater to their needs. The authorities are chalking out the roadmap to take care of hundreds of people including those in isolation, home quarantine, palliative care patients, elderly and homeless who are unable to access essential items. The plan is to deliver quality meals with the help of community volunteers.

According to local bodies, there are many homeless who are susceptible to the virus.

“We have set up mobile toilets for them, free meals will also be served. We are preparing for the worst. More facilities will be opened if required,” said the mayor.

Four schools with kitchen facilities have been identified for the purpose. Currently, the Kudumbashree Mission is running a kitchen serving food to people under isolation at special camps under the aegis of the civic body. Close to 130 people are under quarantine or in isolation at camps operating at University Hostel, IMG Hostel, Women’s College Hostel and a facility at Manvila.

“We will immediately open four kitchens. One will be at the corporation’s main office,” said the mayor. Thycaud LP School, Manacaud School and Cotton Hill LP School are among the other identified places for opening community kitchens.

District panchayat president V K Madhu said that the panchayat is planning to relocate the destitute in each locality to a safe place. “We are planning to rehabilitate them in schools. If required, we will also open community kitchens,” said Madhu.

