Excess milk poses a problem for Milma

According to him, though milk production has increased in this period, demand has gone down due to the
Covid-19.

Published: 27th March 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the entire state is under lockdown, a huge group of people is working round-the-clock to ensure the very-essential item reaches the public. While praising the effort of Milma staff, chairman P A Balan Master urged them to take all precautions to protect themselves.

According to Balan Master, despite Covid-19 lockdown, officials and employees are working round the clock following all necessary safety measures, as milk and milk products come under the essential item category.“Around 13 lakh litres of milk are being produced daily across 3,500 milk cooperative societies and thes e are being distributed to the consumers daily. To ensure milk and its products during the lockdown period, workers of the milk cooperative societies across the state, drivers of the distribution vehicles, thousands of workers of various Milma fodder factories and around 3,000 of the employees of the various unions are working round-the-clock.”

“It is the commitment of these people which has given us the strength to take this big risk and ensure availability of milk and its products to the people of Kerala during this difficult time.”

Covid-19. “Therefore, we are forced to send excess milk to neighbouring states to be converted into milk powder. But, this is a costly proposition due to restrictions imposed at the state borders. So, we seek the support of the state government. Other states are also facing the same situation and the facilities for producing milk powder are also limited in these factories,” said Balan master.

