Kerala man returning after dropping doctor wife at work beaten up by cop; probe ordered

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Incidents of police misusing their powers in the name of enforcing the lockdown have been on the rise across the state now. In the latest incident, a man who was returning after dropping his wife, who is a doctor, at her work place, was allegedly beaten by an inspector attached with Sreekaryam station on Thursday evening.

The man was returning in his car when he was stopped by Inspector Abhilash David near Sreekaryam junction and allegedly beaten up.

A probe was issued against the officer after the man complained to higher police officials.

Crime Branch SP A Shanavas has been told to probe the matter and file a report soon.

Meanwhile, State Police Chief Loknath Behera said strict action will be taken against cops who misbehave with the public during vehicle check.

He said senior officers will be held responsible and action will be initiated against them if such incidents occur. "The officers of the rank of inspectors and above are responsible for ensuring that such incidents are not happening in their limits," Behera added.

The order came close on the heels of reports that cops had forcefully blocked vehicles carrying medicine, milk and fish at various places and misbehaved with the public, Behera added.