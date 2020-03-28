App to track quarantined Covid-19 patients

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In order to ensure proper tracking and monitoring of quarantined Covid-19 patients and disseminate information on the availability of essential commodities in each locality, the district administration is gearing up to launch an online application. With incidents of Covid-19 positive patients fleeing from quarantine on the rise, the authorities have decided to tighten the noose by tracking them through the app.

The proposal is to install the application on patients’ mobile phones which would update their location every 10 minutes. The authorities would be alerted if anyone attempts to take off. Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu S Nair said the online application would help them monitor medical camps, quarantined patients and isolation wards. “A group of volunteers has been assigned to develop the mobile app and website which will go live soon.”

Bharath Govind, co-ordinator of Inter-Agency Group (IAG) under the district administration, stated the application would be of great help. “The app will track the movements of all patients. We will receive an alert if the person uninstalls or switches off his or her mobile. The authorities will also be able to give proper guidance to the patients through the platform,” he added.The application can further be used by the general public for getting information on the availability of commodities in shops nearby. “Shop owners can register and update whether they are open or closed. People can also alert the authorities on the unavailability of essential goods in their locality,” said Bharath.