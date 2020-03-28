STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

App to track quarantined Covid-19 patients

The proposal is to install the application on patients’ mobile phones which would update their location every 10 minutes.

Published: 28th March 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

Kerala Health minister KK Shailaja

By Shainu Mohan 
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In order to ensure proper tracking and monitoring of quarantined Covid-19 patients and disseminate information on the availability of essential commodities in each locality, the district administration is gearing up to launch an online application. With incidents of Covid-19 positive patients fleeing from quarantine on the rise, the authorities have decided to tighten the noose by tracking them through the app. 

The proposal is to install the application on patients’ mobile phones which would update their location every 10 minutes. The authorities would be alerted if anyone attempts to take off. Deputy Collector (Disaster Management) Anu S Nair said the online application would help them monitor medical camps, quarantined patients and isolation wards. “A group of volunteers has been assigned to develop the mobile app and website which will go live soon.” 

Bharath Govind, co-ordinator of Inter-Agency Group (IAG) under the district administration, stated the application would be of great help. “The app will track the movements of all patients. We will receive an alert if the person uninstalls or switches off his or her mobile. The authorities will also be able to give proper guidance to the patients through the platform,” he added.The application can further be used by the general public for getting information on the availability of commodities in shops nearby. “Shop owners can register and update whether they are open or closed. People can also alert the authorities on the unavailability of essential goods in their locality,” said Bharath.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Youngest coronavirus case in India: Infant of seven months from Kashmir
Social distancing being maintained at a Rythu Bazaar in Vijayawada on Thursday | Prasant Madugula
200 migrant workers and two lorries: A coronavirus lockdown story
Gallery
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
As the whole nation is under a 21-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan recently posted a video on his official Facebook page where he is seen having a tough time at home doing domestic chores. The clip titled 'Reali
Five reasons why Shikhar Dhawan's coronavirus lockdown video is not funny
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp