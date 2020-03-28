Hospital staffers denied community kitchen service

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as authorities launch community kitchens across the state in order to serve food to those in quarantine, close to 70 staff members including nurses working in isolation wards at the General Hospital have been denied the service by the city corporation. According to authorities, the community kitchens are strictly for the destitute and those in quarantine or isolation.

Many staff members are camping at the hospital to protect their families back home. Help from private sponsors and NGOs is being sought to arrange food for them. “I was very happy to see the news about the launch of community kitchens as we were struggling to arrange meals for the staff. But unfortunately, when we contacted the corporation, we were denied the service. Sponsors have luckily come forward to donate to the cause. We have ensured that all 70 staffers would be served food for the next two weeks,” said R M Anuraj of Kerala Social Media Forum, a voluntary organisation.

He said the forum came to know about the issue by chance. “We deliver food for patients and bystanders at ward nine. Additional food packets were being taken by the staff. When we enquired, we learnt they were struggling to arrange food for themselves,” added Anuraj.“We had made other arrangements for staff accommodation but they decided to stay on campus because it’s more convenient. Three vacant wards are currently being used for their stay.

There is no crisis as of now,” said an official of the General Hosptial. Meanwhile, an official of the city corporation said the destitute are the government’s priority. “There are hundreds of people especially elderly who are living in poverty. The aim is to reach all of them and ensure that everybody has access to food. For others, it can always be arranged.”