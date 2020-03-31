Minister assures assistance to tribal hamlets in state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Forest Minister K Raju on Monday said the vehicles of the department would be spared for transporting essential supplies to tribals living in remote locations inside the forests. The decision was taken following complaints from those staying in rural tribal hamlets across the state. The minister also stated that vehicles would be made available for transporting patients to hospitals from such interior areas in case of emergencies.

“Free ration and other benefits announced by the state government will be delivered to every family in the tribal settlements,” he added. Surveillance will be strengthened in the tribal settlements to check the entry of outsiders.