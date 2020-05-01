Confusion persists over two Covid-19 positive patients

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When two Covid-19 positive cases from Neyyattinkara were reported on Wednesday, it sent a shockwave throughout the district, which had been limping back to normalcy with no new positive patients for two days on the trot. Now, creating confusion and paving way for speculation, reports from multiple sources claim that the second test results of both the patients are negative. According to the reports, the patients tested positive when the rapid tests were done at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara from where they were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Later, Sharanya Ari, Sub-Collector of Padmanabhapuram, tweeted, “The Thiruvananthapuram Medical College has confirmed the patient from Melapalai is Covid negative as on date. All his primary and secondary contacts were traced by us and tested in our Asaripallam GH lab. They are all negative. So we successfully move to orange (zone).”

However, the tweet was later taken down, adding to the confusion. However, she again tweeted in the night saying, “The patient is under the care of Thiruvananthapuram and listed in their bulletin. It is appropriate for them to update on his health status.” Meanwhile, in the case of the patient from Moonnukallinmoodu, his family confirmed that the result that came on Thursday morning was negative. Another test result was expected by 7.30 pm on Thursday, but the result was not divulged by authorities till this report went to print.