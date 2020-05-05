STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown leaves domestic help penniless

Self-Employed Women’s Association has launched a campaign urging employers to provide compensation for maidservants

Published: 05th May 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Latha B,  who has lost her job as a household worker following the pandemic, has set up a small vegetable stall attached to her home at Ukkodu in Vellayani to survive the lockdown ,Vincent Pulickal

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The pandemic outbreak and the lockdown have plunged lakhs of domestic workers and their families in the state into extreme poverty. With a majority of the households and apartments barring the entry of maids and workers, the domestic helper community in the state is struggling with no means to survive the lockdown. Uncertainties are looming large over their families, children’s education, and the medical care of their near and dear ones.

Overnight loss of income has landed the family of Vijayarekha, a domestic helper in the capital city, in acute poverty. “My father is a cancer patient and he is currently undergoing chemotherapy. There is no bed available for him at the hospital.  So I have to take him to the hospital for the chemotherapy session every week. There is no public transportation and I hire an auto which costs around `1,500,” says 41-year-old Vijayarekha, who is the sole breadwinner of her family.  

She has been contacting her agency repeatedly requesting for a cleaning job even amid the lockdown. Unfortunately, opportunities are almost nil because the employers are not ready to hire help owing to the social distancing norms.“I have to take care of my son and my parents. I have been out of work ever since the lockdown was declared and we are surviving on free ration and the food kit we got from the government. I had to take up this job to raise my son.

Now I am unable to support him. He completed Class XII but is unable to pursue his studies because of our financial situation,” laments Vijayarekha, whose life sums up the daily struggle of over eight lakh domestic workers in the state during the lockdown.A few domestic workers who lost their jobs have found other ways to earn their living. Latha B, who used to be a household help, has now set up a small vegetable stall in a space attached to her house to ensure that her family doesn’t starve.

“I live in a rented home with my husband, who is unable to work due to a problem with his vision. So I set up this small vegetable stall,” says Latha, who lives at Ukkodu near Vellayani.Forty-eight-year-old Vijila Kumari, another domestic help hailing from Kattakada, is struggling to make both ends meet amid the lockdown. “I have loans to pay and two children to support. I am the only earning member of my family. It’s been hard and the employers are not ready to have us back. My debt is increasing with each passing day,” says Vijila.

Many of the workers are unable to cover their healthcare or buy medicines. Forty-one-year-old Joby B, who used to work at a household, says her family is struggling to raise money to buy her medicines. “I have severe leg pain and every week I need `450 worth of medicines. My husband is a  fisherman and he is unable to work. Now we both are unable to raise money for the family,” says Joby, who has been a domestic help for the past five years. Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) secretary Sonia George said that the association has launched a campaign urging employers to provide compensation for domestic helpers during the lockdown. 

“Only one lakh domestic workers in the state are registered and eligible for the relief announced by the government. Over 90 per cent of the workers don’t have any membership,” says Sonia. She said that the organisation plans to convince employers to hire back the workers. “We intend to provide masks and gloves to ensure hygiene when they get back to work,” Sonia adds.

left in the lurch 
With a majority of the households and apartments barring the entry of maids and workers owing to the pandemic outbreak and social distancing norms, many domestic helpers are forced to find alternative ways to earn a living to combat poverty

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp