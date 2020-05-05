Youth Board to organise farming competition

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of its effort to promote farming among the youngsters, the State Youth Welfare Board will organise a farming competition. Interested candidates who want to take part in the can register before May 10. Youth coordinators and youth clubs can take part in the competition which would be held in two categories. The district-level jury appointed by the board will select the winners from the respective districts.
