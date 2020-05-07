A new way forward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the post-Covid world, non-touch or contactless systems are likely to be the new normal. Fear has gripped the masses prompting them to change hitherto followed social practices. Everybody has stopped shaking hands, biometric systems have been suspended at offices, people have started wearing masks to protect themselves and social distancing is the new norm.

Educational institutions, IT companies, public and private sector undertakings, gearing up to restart operations, are coming up with innovative ways to ensure the safety of visitors, students and employees with the primary agenda being containing the spread of the dreaded virus. TNIE brings to you a few innovations in this regard.