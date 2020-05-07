Automatic touch-free sanitiser dispenser to the rescue

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health experts have been emphasising on the importance of keeping the hands germ-free, either by using hand sanitisers or soaps. 

Published: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the coronavirus pandemic, health experts have been emphasising on the importance of keeping the hands germ-free, either by using hand sanitisers or soaps. To help reduce contact and prevent the chances of infection, a group of youngsters of the city-based NGO ‘Key 4 Educated Youth’ have developed a touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser using sensor-based smart electronics.

The idea of the automatic touch-free hand sanitiser dispenser was conceived and developed by Prabhul Harshan along with a team of 10 members. “We created an automatic touch-free sanitiser dispenser which has become a need of the hour,” says Prabhul, team head, Key 4 Educated Youth. The device is rechargeable and automated. It dispenses alcohol-based hand rub sanitiser from a three-litre tank using a small and powerful diaphragm pump.

The device can dispense a volume of three ml at one go. Prabhul says: “The sanitiser is dispensed instantly once the sensor senses the presence of hands. The user is then able to collect the dispensed volume in a cupped hand.”The device works on the principle of automatic obstacle detection with the use of infra-red proximity sensor. Created at a minimum cost, Prabhul says: “It can be installed at hospitals, vehicles, bus stations, police stations and public places.”

