STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Novel office etiquettes await returning employees

It companies in the city are slowly warming up to the idea of letting employees into the office.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It companies in the city are slowly warming up to the idea of letting employees into the office. Though the government has allowed one-third of the workforce, companies have used their discretion to reduce the total number of workers present at a time. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure maintenance of social distancing norms and to prevent the spread of infection. Thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, special instruction boards on the dos and don’ts of the new office etiquette and foot-operated water dispensers are some of the features employees have to familiarise themselves with once they return to office after the break.

Food courts will accommodate lesser number of people with each table having only one or two chairs. Similar measures will be taken in other common areas, said an IT park officer. He said the companies have also decided to close swimming pools and gyms for the time being.

Infosys which has a large campus in the city is allowing only 5 per cent of employees to return to work in the first phase. Only senior employees from manager level are being allowed to attend. Employees using the company bus service have been asked to maintain physical distancing. Only four persons will be allowed inside the office lifts and people entering in it shall stand in the corners.

Almost all major companies have purchased thermal scanners to monitor body temperature of employees at the entrance. While some companies have done away with biometric punching, a few of them want the employees to use hand sanitiser after punching. All the employees visiting the office have been asked to install Arogya Setu mobile application mandated by the Central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp