Congress blames state govt for failing to return Malayalis from other states
Published: 08th May 2020 07:14 AM | Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:16 AM | A+A A-
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran on Thursday hit out at the government over gross negligence in bringing back Malayalis stranded in other states. Compared to Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh, which had taken steps to repatriate their people, the LDF Government failed to show enough dedication in this regard, he said. Mullappally pointed out that while other states had arranged special trains and bus services for bringing back their people, “Kerala has shied away from undertaking such an initiative.”