More big boats to test waters before trawling ban comes into effect

Unnikrishnan S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The easing of restrictions in the fishing sector from Monday has prompted more boats to venture into the sea, especially at a time that guarantees a promising huge catch of shrimp varieties. The entry of big boats would help in ensuring sufficient supply of fish in the markets, ahead of the trawling ban period. Though the large boats of less than 65 feet were allowed, the boat operators were iffy initially about the norm of single-day fishing. But a series of good catch by the early birds lifted their spirits. “There are 1,600 boats that fall in the prescribed category of the government. Barring a few under repair the other boats would soon set out for fishing,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal, general secretary of All-Kerala Fishing Boat Operators’ Association (AKFBOA).

The peak season from April to June is period that fishermen would return with ‘karikadi’ and ‘kazhanthan’, the shrimp varieties of economic value, in plenty. The boats will have time till June 15 before the trawling ban will be enforced in the seas here. “The sector had managed to get `50 crore worth of landing daily during the same season last year,” said Joseph Xavier Kalapurackal. “This had resulted in the creation of one lakh working days.

Also, the workers received Rs 1,000 per day as wages.” Ever since the restrictions owing to the Covid-19 pandemic were imposed, all boats have been anchored near harbours in Kollam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. Now, the state has allowed trawl boats of less than 65 feet to operate as part of easing the curbs. The move comes almost a month after it allowed traditional fishermen to work. Only 10 workers are allowed per boat, and they have to stick to proper social distancing protocols.

As many as 2.5 lakh workers are dependent on the sector which includes the workers in fuel station, ice plants, workshops, net making, fish processing units etc. Not all boat operators are happy with the restrictions. The boats are only allowed single-day fishing, and have to operate on alternate days by following the norm of odd-even registration numbers.

“The catch depends on how soon the boatsmen identify the fishing ground. What will happen if they are not able to get enough catch?” Joseph Xavier asked. The boats incur an expenditure of Rs 50,000 a day and a bulk of it goes for fuel charges. Due to the apprehension, only 200 boats ventured into the sea on Monday, he said. The AKFBOA plans to donate 1 to 1.5 per cent of its profit to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), if everything goes well. The Fisheries Department has made it clear that the government could ease the restrictions in a phased manner to prevent overcrowding at the harbours.

Fishermen to honour health workers

T’Puram: Fishermen will send balloons up in the air to mark their respect for health workers, police and sanitation workers helping in the combat of Covid-19. The event will be held in Veli on Santhome beach, near Veli church. While the fishermen will release the balloons from boats lined up in the sea, fisherwomen will do so on land.