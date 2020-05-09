STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AnantU to convert vacant buildings into Covid-19 recovery facilities

 Anant National University (AnantU), India’s first design university, has ventured into the process of converting vacant buildings into Covid-19 recovery facilities.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Anant National University (AnantU), India’s first design university, has ventured into the process of converting vacant buildings into Covid-19 recovery facilities. The university has started initiating the plan in two locations in Kerala with the support of parliamentarians and innovators. The initiative is being done free of cost and the plan was submitted to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

As part of the plan, the university aims to convert existing infrastructure like government-owned, community-owned, and private-owned buildings into recovery facilities within a period of 15 days. The university’s initiative comes in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases. “We have the teams, layout, equipment and vendors ready and can set up the facilities in three to five days. However, we have proposed 15 days given the predictability of delivery time for ICUs and other equipment,” said Miniya Chatterji, director, Centre for Sustainability, AnantU.

