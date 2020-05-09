STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Quarries turn source of drinking water for Chemmaruthy residents

There is a pipeline of the panchayat, as well as that of the Vamanapuram project.

Published: 09th May 2020 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In 2018, when the harsh summer left 42,000 people in Chemmaruthy panchayat reeling under severe water shortage crisis, the panchayat requested the then district collector to help take over the open quarries there, which stopped functioning over 12 years ago and had ample water. After checking the viability of the project, the quarries were taken over by the collector. Joining hands with Kerala Water Authority (KWA), a set of purification systems worth `5 lakh were installed in one of the quarries. As a result, the residents of Chemmaruthy now get free water from the quarry. 

“There are many areas in Chemmaruthy where pipe connection has not fully reached. We have a huge colony in our panchayat and bringing water to the area is very important as they are often the worst-hit. There is a pipeline of the panchayat, as well as that of the Vamanapuram project.

However, there is severe water scarcity in the Vamanapuram project, which means majority of the panchayat is now relying on water from the quarry,” said Alihassan Salim, Chemmaruthy panchayat president. “We have tested the quality of the water and it can be used for drinking purposes,” he added. There are six quarries in the area and the civic body is now using only one. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp