First flight from Doha to touch Thiruvananthapuram airport on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the first flight carrying expatriates arriving on Sunday, the capital is all set to receive them. The flight carrying 182 passengers on board is scheduled to arrive by 10.45 pm. A mock drill to evaluate the final preparations will be held in the morning. The arriving expatriates will mostly be from Thiruvananthapuram, Kanyakumari, Kollam, Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

At Thiruvananthpuram airport, passengers will be screened for body temperature using thermal face recognition camera before they will be checked for other Covid-19 symptoms through seven specially set up counters. Anyone with symptoms will be taken to the Medical College Hospital immediately.

Those without symptoms will be sent to care centres abiding by protocol. They will be transported in KSRTC buses with police escort. District Collector K Gopalakrishnan and City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay evaluated the preparations on Saturday.

Strict instructions

The district administration has urged all persons who have been moved to care centres to follow the guidelines strictly. “There could be instances where members of the same family might be sent for home quarantine as well as to care centres. “In such instances, all should cooperate with the authorities and follow the instructions and not insist on home quarantine for themselves too,” said the collector.

“In the care centres crowding should be avoided. All should stay inside their rooms and not come in contact with those staying in other rooms. People consuming medicines for other diseases should continue them without fail. Waste including used masks, tissue and food waste should not be thrown away but rather disposed in specified boxes. Those under observation should not share any of their possessions including mobile phone, bowls, clothes, magazines, books, papers or snacks.

They should also clean their possessions and toilet with disinfectants after use,” said the collector.

While in quarantine, if anyone is going through psychological issues, they can call the mental helpline number 9846854844. If there are any symptoms or illnesses, the people under observation can either confide in their care taker or call the Call Centre (1077) or Disha helpline (1056/0471-2552056).

Measures in place

