Designer masks with a cause to fight coronavirus

Maithri has named her masks ‘Samraksha’, which, she says, will be remembered as a symbol of Covid-19.

Published: 12th May 2020 02:49 AM

Sales of the face masks are the new trend for the street vendors. Demands are high and street vendors are offering it in the affordable rate and with more choice of colours. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By  Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the lockdown was declared, masks have turned into a hot commodity. Sensing its huge market, many organisations have brought out designer masks that not only make a fashion statement but also support the cause of weavers. Maithri Srikant Anand, founder and creative head, Vedhika Design House, has brought out handmade cloth masks made of Paravoor khadi, Payyannur khadi and Balaramapuram weaves.

“We are trying to bring out masks in every weave available in Kerala. The community is in distress and this is one way to support them,” says Maithri.

Maithri has named her masks ‘Samraksha’, which, she says, will be remembered as a symbol of Covid-19. The products are out with the tagline ‘Protect the wearer and the weaver.’ “With the Vishu sale completely ruined, the weavers, block printers and artisans are having a difficult time. We are supported by ‘Save the Loom’ and are helping the weavers with a livelihood.”

She has also associated with the Kerala Police for the #BaskInTheMask campaign, making designer masks for them. The masks are priced from Rs 20.

“Even if the virus outbreak is contained, we will have to wear masks for a long time. These cloth masks are washable, reusable, can be sanitised and ironed. By using these masks, we are protecting ourselves and supporting a lot of weavers and artisans,” says Maithri.

Weavers Village, along with the Kerala State Textile Corporation Ltd and Handloom Department, has come up with Bodha ayurvedic masks, which the village authorities claim to be a ‘healthy choice’ for the wearer.

“It is natural and healthy. It’s made by adding neem, tulsi and other ayurvedic herbs which refine one’s breathing. Like cloth masks, they are eco-friendly, washable and reusable,” says Sobha Viswanath, founder, Weavers Village. The masks are priced at Rs 30. Masks made out of pure kasavu, priced at Rs 399, are also available.

“They are the premium ones and can be customised according to one’s clothing,” adds Sobha. The masks are handcrafted by tribes of Kerala and the volunteers of Bhoomika NGO. 
 

The organisation is also planning to donate masks to school children. “With schools reopening, there will be a great demand. So, when someone buys a Bodha mask from us, one will be donated to a government school student,” says Sobha. Both Maithri and Sobha says designer masks are in demand and they are flooded with orders.

