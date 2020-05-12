It is time to start fish farming in city limits in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the state government’s ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project aimed at evolving a self-sustainable post-COVID lifestyle, the corporation is joining hands with the fisheries department.



Under the joint venture, fish farming will be launched in various water bodies within the civic body’s limits. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma visited Charachira pond in Nanthancode.

“By expanding fish cultivation, we will be able to become self-sufficient in fish production while protecting ponds across the state. We will be able to create more job opportunities by identifying more ponds for the purpose,” the minister said.

The Charachira pond is full of weeds and the water remains contaminated. The weeds will have to be removed on a massive scale before the project can begin. Earlier, students of the school nearby had requested the corporation to protect the pond.



“Including Charachira, we have identified 60 ponds in the city limits for fish cultivation. By mid-June, we will be able to start farming,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.