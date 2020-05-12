STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

It is time to start fish farming in city limits in Kerala

Under the joint venture, fish farming will be launched in various water bodies within the civic body’s limits. 

Published: 12th May 2020 02:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 02:58 AM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats lie unused on the banks of the Godavari in Bhadrachalam

The Charachira pond is full of weeds and the water remains contaminated. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of the state government’s ‘Subhiksha Keralam’ project aimed at evolving a self-sustainable post-COVID lifestyle, the corporation is joining hands with the fisheries department.

Under the joint venture, fish farming will be launched in various water bodies within the civic body’s limits. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma visited Charachira pond in Nanthancode. 

“By expanding fish cultivation, we will be able to become self-sufficient in fish production while protecting ponds across the state. We will be able to create more job opportunities by identifying more ponds for the purpose,” the minister said.

The Charachira pond is full of weeds and the water remains contaminated. The weeds will have to be removed on a massive scale before the project can begin. Earlier, students of the school nearby had requested the corporation to protect the pond.

“Including Charachira, we have identified 60 ponds in the city limits for fish cultivation. By mid-June, we will be able to start farming,” said Mayor K Sreekumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp