Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The flight from Doha to Thiruvananthapuram carrying 181 passengers landed at Thiruvananthapuram airport by 1.10 am on Wednesday. After being delayed due to technical reasons, the flight arrived half an hour later than the scheduled time. The flight was earlier scheduled for Sunday but was cancelled. After initial checkups, two of the expatriates were moved to hospital, one pregnant passenger and another person who came in contact with a positive case earlier. No one had any symptoms.

The flight carried 46 people from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam (51), Pathanamthitta (26), Alappuzha (14), Ernakulam (9), Thrissur (8), Kozhikode (5), Kasargod (4), Palakkad (2), one each from Wayanad, Kottayam and Malapuram, Tamil Nadu (18) and Maharashtra (1). The health checkups were done through the various counters set up at Thiruvananthapuram airport. A thermal face detection camera was also used to detect the body temperature of passengers.

The expatriates who arrived include 16 pregnant women. While 92 people had medical emergency, 3 people with death emergency were also amongst the passengers. 33 passengers from Thiruvananthapuram were moved to institutional quarantine facility at IMG Hostel in Kunnukuzhi while others from the district were sent for home quarantine.

12 KSRTC buses were arranged to carry people to institutional quarantine centres in the city as well as to other districts. Taxi service was also arranged to take people who were permitted to do home quarantine.

The Doha-Thiruvananthapuram Flight is only the second repatriation flight to Doha from the country which leaves thousands of people still stranded and looking for a way back home.