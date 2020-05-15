STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Anantha Phase II fails to take off

Confusion still prevails on the agency executing the project.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of Operation Anantha -- the much-hyped flood mitigation project launched in the state capital back in 2015 which resolved the infamous flooding in the Thampanoor region -- remains on paper. The authorities concerned were repeatedly warned to resume follow-up projects but nothing resumed. Confusion still prevails on the agency executing the project.

 Former district collector Biju Prabhakar, who led Operation Anantha, told TNIE that only one-third of the total work planned under the Operation Anantha was completed during 2015-16. He said that East Fort would face flooding very soon if follow-up works are not undertaken. “Even after finishing one-third, we started getting results. Last year, I pointed out to the authorities that Thampanoor will flood again if the giant concrete blocks at the East Fort side of the railway station placed at the end of the 140m closed drain are not dismantled,” said Biju.

“The newly constructed overflow duct right through the middle of the Putharikandam Maidan may also have to be opened and cleaned. This should be done immediately,” said Biju, who is currently the secretary of Social Justice Department.

Agencies including the district administration, Thiruvananthapuram corporation and the revenue department that undertook Phase I of Operation Anantha are now passing the baton and refusing to take up the responsibility of the execution of the project. When contacted, they played blame games.A senior official of the revenue department said that an order will be issued soon deploying the Thiruvananthapuram corporation for executing the project.

