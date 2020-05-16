450 more put under observation in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 450 persons were newly put under observation in the district on Friday. A total of 38 people are in isolation ward of hospitals, of which four people are in General Hospital, eight in Medical College, four persons in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, nine in SAT Hospital and 13 persons are in various private hospitals.

As many as 4,568 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, four people were newly admitted to hospital and nine people were discharged. As many as 66 samples were sent for testing. A total of 67 results tested negative.

There are 227 people under observation in various Covid care centres. The collectorate control room received 142 calls and Disha call centre received 83 calls on Friday. Six people who needed psychological support rang up the mental health helpline, while 402 people were contacted and offered mental support.