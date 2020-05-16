STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

450 more put under observation in Capital

As many as 4,568 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, four people were newly admitted to hospital and nine people were discharged.

Published: 16th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

Health officials screen passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at the Trivandrum International Airport on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 450 persons were newly put under observation in the district on Friday. A total of 38 people are in isolation ward of hospitals, of which four people are in General Hospital, eight in Medical College, four persons in Peroorkada Mental Health Centre, nine in SAT Hospital and 13 persons are in various private hospitals.

As many as 4,568 people are under home quarantine in the district. On Friday, four people were newly admitted to hospital and nine people were discharged. As many as 66 samples were sent for testing. A total of 67 results tested negative.

There are 227 people under observation in various Covid care centres. The collectorate control room received 142 calls and Disha call centre received 83 calls on Friday. Six people who needed psychological support rang up the mental health helpline, while 402 people were contacted and offered mental support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at govt hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
'Only Rs 500 per test': Kolkata firm develops low-cost indigenous corona kit
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse is back on duty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Disinfectant being sprayed at  RR Venkatapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Vizag Gas Leak: Horrific CCTV footages of toxic fumes engulfing Venkatapuram village
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by end of year
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp