Kerala University postpones final exams to May 26

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final semester examinations of Kerala University, which were slated to begin on May 21, will commence on May 26 subject to easing of lockdown restrictions and availability of public transport.

The Syndicate, in a meeting on Friday, issued a directive to the varsity to this effect in the wake of numerous complaints from students that many of them would not be able to appear for the examinations due to lack of public transport.

The State Human Rights Commission had also directed the varsity to reschedule the dates following the complaints from students. To reduce inconvenience of students, subcentres will be set up for conducting examinations and students can opt for such centres.

