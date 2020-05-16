STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala University postpones final exams to May 26

New schedule subject to easing of lockdown curbs and availability of public transport

Published: 16th May 2020 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2020 06:53 AM

Kerala university

Kerala University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The final semester examinations of Kerala University, which were slated to begin on May 21, will commence on May 26 subject to easing of lockdown restrictions and availability of public transport.

The Syndicate, in a meeting on Friday, issued a directive to the varsity to this effect in the wake of numerous complaints from students that many of them would not be able to appear for the examinations due to lack of public transport.

The State Human Rights Commission had also directed the varsity to reschedule the dates following the complaints from students. To reduce inconvenience of students, subcentres will be set up for conducting examinations and students can opt for such centres.

OTHER DECISIONS

  • Expert committee, chaired by Pro Vice-Chancellor Ajayakumar PP, to suggest ways to equip the state’s higher education sector post Covid-19.
  • IT-enabled modern classrooms will be set up in 43 departments of the varsity. High-speed internet to be made available on campuses.
  • Syndicate approves ‘Harithalayam’ project, aimed at creating a green campus and promoting agricultural practices among students.
  • Three new teaching posts created in commerce department.
  • The computer centre director, who was suspended for six months after the moderation marks fiasco, was reinstated.
