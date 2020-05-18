STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lockdown no bar, over 1,000 students honing skills in cartography

The restrictions imposed as part of lockdown have given immense opportunities for people to pursue their areas of interest even when sitting at home.

Published: 18th May 2020 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 02:09 AM   |  A+A-

cartography, globe

For representational purposes

By UNNI KRISHNAN S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The restrictions imposed as part of lockdown have given immense opportunities for people to pursue their areas of interest even when sitting at home. Here the student volunteers counting over 1,000 are honing their cartography (map making) skills by marking things around them with the help of freely available satellite images. The high-resolution micro maps are made by including streams, ponds and bus routes in their localities.

But the micro-level mapping is much beyond a lockdown engagement. It is done as part of the Mapathon Keralam project initiated by Kerala State IT Mission with lofty goals of better policy making. The micro maps made under the project are considered more useful than Google Maps which offer only asset location and navigation for free. “It’s a good way to contribute to Kerala’s rebuilding at the time of lockdown,” said Chithra S, Director, Kerala State IT Mission.

“Mapping provides vital information that can be used for development planning of the state, and more importantly in disaster resilience,” Chithra said. The volunteers of National Service Scheme have almost mapped the streams in Kollam, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta. Mapping of water resources and related structures shall enable better planning against water scarcity. A local body can also use the information available on the maps to make a quick response action in the wake of a flood or a landslide.

“The micro maps generated by the volunteers are accurate and reliable,” said an officer of Kerala State Spatial Data Infrastructure (KSDI) under the Kerala State IT Mission. The students use the OpenStreetMap, which is considered a free wiki world map. As it happens on a Wikipedia page, the submissions made on it are subjected to peer review. KSDI has set up its own mechanism to ensure that the additions made to the map by a volunteer are accurate. International Centre for Free and Open Source Software (ICFOSS) is developing a software for managing the inputs made by the volunteers.

The government too has taken up the mapping project seriously after the floods. Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI), an agency set up in the wake of flood to oversee the future development of the state, has allocated `4.24 crore for training and building an infrastructure for campaign monitoring and data coordination. KSDI has trained 100 master trainers who in turn trained over 1,000 volunteers from colleges for the project.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
cartography
Coronavirus
Migrants board a truck to travel to their native places during the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 lockdown in Bhubaneswar Friday May 15 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Centre gives charge to states on lockdown 4.0: Here's what's allowed, what's not
For representational purposes.
Permanent work from home damaging for workers' well-being: Nadella
Hubei has so far reported 68,128 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 50,333 in Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
Corona resurgence? China reports 21 new cases, Wuhan steps up mass testing
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump unveils 'Operation Warp Speed', predicts COVID-19 vaccine by year end

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp