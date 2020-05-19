KITTS invites applications for MBA course

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Institute of Tourism and Travel Studies (KITTS) has invited online applications for two-year full-time MBA programme in travel and tourism, affiliated to Kerala University for 2020-22 admissions. Graduates in any stream with 50 per cent aggregate marks from a recognised university and final-year students with a valid score in KMAT/CMAT are eligible to apply. Application forms are available on www.kittsedu.org. For more details, contact: 9447013046, 0471-2327707. The last date for applications is May 25.