STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sunken Flotilla lifted; special panel to probe incident

The floating restaurant at Veli launched 13 years ago was recently renovated at a cost of L75 lakh. 
A three-member committee will investigate the reason for its submergence 

Published: 19th May 2020 07:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 07:19 AM   |  A+A-

After five days of effort, workers were able to lift the submerged Flotilla restaurant at Veli Tourist Village ,Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After five days of herculean efforts, KTDC (Kerala Tourism Development Corporation) has managed to lift the submerged Flotilla -- the floating restaurant at Veli -- which was recently renovated for Rs 75 lakh. There has been severe criticism from all quarters following the sinking of the floating restaurant. With pressure mounting, KTDC has constituted a three-member committee including a technical expert to probe and find out the reason that caused the submergence of the floating restaurant which was launched 13 years ago. According to KTDC MD Krishna Theja, Flotilla is intact and a fitness and safety certification will be taken before the reopening of the restaurant. 

“We managed to lift the restaurant within five days. As of now, no major repair will be required as the Flotilla is intact. The only cost required would be for the labour and the motor hired for pumping out water. More screening will be carried out on the hull of the floating restaurant to find if there is anymore damage,” said Krishna. He said that this is the second time the Flotilla has submerged.

The initial attempt of the KTDC to lift the restaurant with the help of a private agency failed and they had to bring the agency that had renovated the restaurant. “Earlier during Cyclone Ockhi, the floating restaurant had submerged and was lifted only after two months. We have constituted a special committee to look into the submergence. We will be checking CCTV footages to rule out the possibility of any other suspicious activities by anti-socials,” said Krishna. He said that KTDC is planning to complete the repair work within 10 days. According to sources, negligence from the part of the restaurant crew led to the mishap. 

“Owing to the lockdown, nobody bothered to check the restaurant. If they had found the leaks and plugged it on time this could have been avoided,” said a source. Meanwhile, there is an ongoing debate regarding the location of the restaurant. According to some, the restaurant sank due to its unscientific location.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp